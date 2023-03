The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 20 Tennessee at noon Sunday at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Aggies (11-7, 4-2) came back to beat Alabama 4-3 on Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. No. 65 Raphael Perot clinched A&M’s fifth straight team victory by outlasting No. 83 Enzo Aguiard 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles in the last match standing.