The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 20 Pepperdine in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at 2 p.m. Sunday at Stanford’s Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, California.

The winner will face either No. 18 Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday at a time to be determined. Monday’s winner advances to the National Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 17-20 in Chicago.