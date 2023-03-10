The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will take on No. 18 Mississippi State at noon Saturday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M (6-7, 1-2) lost to No. 7 Georgia 5-2 on Thursday in Athens, Georgia, while MSU (13-2, 2-1) beat No. 15 Auburn 4-3 at home.