The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will take on No. 18 Mississippi State at noon Saturday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre in Starkville, Mississippi. A&M (6-7, 1-2) lost to No. 7 Georgia 5-2 on Thursday in Athens, Georgia, while MSU (13-2, 2-1) beat No. 15 Auburn 4-3 at home.
Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 18 Mississippi State in road match
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is thinking Florida, and it has nothing to do with spring break.
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team grabbed a pair of nonconference victories at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday, beating South Florida 7…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rolled to a 4-1 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina on Sunday.
ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to No. 7 Georgia 5-2 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at the Dan Magill Tenn…
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 65 Arkansas at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (13-1…