The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play Arkansas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

The Aggies (9-7, 2-2) are coming off a doubleheader sweep of Abilene Christian 6-1 and Tulsa 5-2 on Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Arkansas (12-4, 0-3) has lost its last three matches, all in SEC play.