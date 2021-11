The Texas A&M men’s tennis team signed Grant Lothringer of the The Woodlands on Wednesday. Lothringer has been ranked as high as 34th on the national junior tennis rankings and is the second-ranked recruit in his class in Texas and 41st nationally, according to tennisrecruiting.net. Lothringer’s father, Cary, was an All-American at Pepperdine and is currently the tennis director at Carlton Woods Country Club in The Woodlands.