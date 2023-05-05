FORT WORTH -- The Texas A&M men’s tennis dropped the doubles point but bounced back impressively with four straight-set victories in singles to beat SMU in first-round action of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The 19th-ranked Aggies (19-11) got singles victories from 46th-ranked Noah Schachter, 123rd-ranked Trey Hilderband, Guido Marson and Pierce Rollins to advance to the second round to face second-ranked TCU at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m really proud of how the guys responded after losing the doubles point,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We came out fast and aggressive in singles which really showed across the courts. Now we need to rest up and prepare for tomorrow.”

Schachter made quick work of Liam Krall 6-3, 6-1, and the Aggies kept rolling until Rollins grabbed a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Antonio Muniz-Hidalgo to clinch the team victory.

SMU (15-14) got off to a good start as Krall and Callaway Clark defeated 32nd-ranked Rollins and Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-4) to clinch the doubles point.

“We played a great doubles and got behind a little early in singles,” SMU coach Grant Chen said. “Credit to TAMU.”

TCU (23-2) defeated Texas-Arlington 4-0 in the other first-round match at the Fort Worth Regional.