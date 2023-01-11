Texas A&M men's tennis team picked to finish sixth in SEC

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday.

Georgia tops the poll with 155 points followed by Tennessee (153), Kentucky (146), South Carolina (129), Florida (122), A&M (107), Auburn (86), Mississippi State (79), Alabama (62), Ole Miss (46), Arkansas (42), LSU (39) and Vanderbilt (17).

A&M went 22-14 overall and 7-5 in SEC play to finish sixth. A&M returns All-SEC first-teamer Noah Schachter and Luke Caspar and Giulio Perego, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season.

The Aggies will compete in the Sherwood Intercollegiate on Saturday through Monday at Sherwood Country Club in Thousands Oaks, California. They will open the dual-match season at San Diego at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Hogan Tennis Center in San Diego.