The Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat LSU 4-1 to open Southeastern Conference play then swept Lamar 7-0 in a doubleheader Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (4-4, 1-0) lost the doubles point to LSU (8-2, 0-1) but rallied in singles, getting victories from Giulio Perego, No. 105 Pierce Rollins and No. 63 Noah Schachter before No. 57 Raphael Perot earned the clinching victory at No. 2 singles by beating Stefan Latinovic 7-6 (6), 7-5).

The Aggies had little trouble with Lamar in the second match, sweeping the doubles point and winning all six singles matches in straight sets.