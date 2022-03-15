Texas A&M men's tennis team loses to No. 2 Ohio State after sweeping Prairie View A&M

The second-ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team completed the Texas two-step with a 5-2 victory over 28th-ranked Texas A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes (15-1) had defeated 15th-ranked Texas 4-3 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes grabbed the doubles point against the Aggies (14-7). A&M’s Luke Casper won 6-3, 6-2 over Andrew Lutschaunig at No. 6 singles to tie the team score at 1. Ohio State’s Matej Vocel, ranked fifth in the country in singles, then grabbed a 6-2, 6-4 victory over 98th-ranked Raphael Perot at No. 2 singles to put the Buckeyes back in the lead, but A&M’s Guido Marson tied it back up with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jake Van Emburgh at No. 2 singles.

Ohio State won the match in a matter minutes, getting 6-4, 6-4 victories by 26th-ranked James Trotter over Stefan Storch at No. 5 singles and by eighth-ranked Cannon Kingsley over Noah Schachter on the top line.

With the match already decided, 11th-ranked JJ Tracy gave Ohio State the last point with a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) victory over Giulio Perego.

“I thought the doubles was a crucial point,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We had opportunities, but they played a little bit more aggressively. They played a little bit more solid in the important moments.”

Denton said the Aggies will learn from the match.

“I think we are playing pretty well,” he said. “Sometimes you have to play some teams like these to realize we are right there with teams at this level. We can play with these teams, and I think that happened a little bit tonight.”

Earlier in the day, A&M breezed by Prairie View A&M 7-0.