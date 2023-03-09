ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to No. 7 Georgia 5-2 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

No. 39 A&M (6-7, 1-2) won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead, but Georgia (9-5, 3-0) won three straight-set singles matches to go up 3-1. No. 90 Blake Croyder clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over A&M’s Guido Marson at No. 4 singles.