Texas A&M men's tennis team grabs three wins at ITA All-American Championships
Texas A&M men's tennis team grabs three wins at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. -- Texas A&M’s Guido Marson, Noah Schachter and Pierce Rollins each earned a victory on day three of the ITA men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center on Monday.

Marson beat Omaha’s Matt Hulme 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the first qualifying round; Schachter topped Auburn’s Finlay Murgett 6-4, 6-3; and Rollins came away with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Middle Tennessee State’s Pavel Motl. A&M’s Luke Casper and Matthis Ross fell to Penn State’s Kevin Zhu and Stanford’s Tristan Boyer, respectively.

The qualifying draw continues on Tuesday and the main draw will take place Wednesday-Sunday. Marson will play DePaul’s Vito Tonejc in the second qualifying round. Schachter will take on Wake Forest’s Filippo Moroni, while Rollins will face James Madison’s Holden Koons.

Texas A&M University logo
