Texas A&M men's tennis team go 8-8 on first day of Gamecock Scramble

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team went 6-5 in singles and 2-3 in doubles Friday to open the Gamecock Scramble at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina. A&M’s No. 62 Noah Schachter, Anish Sriniketh, Kenner Taylor, Raphael Perot, Giulio Perego and Austin Abbrat won singles matches, while Aggie tandems Sriniketh-Rahul Dokhia and Matthis Ross-Giulio Perego won doubles matches against players from Presbyterian, Wake Forest and Florida State. The round-robin tournament will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday and wrap up Sunday.