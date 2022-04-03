Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to Auburn

Raphael Perot and Giulio Perego had straight-set singles victories for A&M (18-10, 5-3), but Auburn clinched the match with a three-set victory at No. 6 singles by Finn Murgett.

“I thought the difference was the big points especially in the tiebreakers where we lost the doubles point and lost three first sets in tiebreakers in singles that certainly could have swung the pendulum in our direction,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We have to give Auburn credit, they were tougher than we were in those key moments today.”