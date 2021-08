The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and six student-athletes earned academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Monday. The Aggies recorded a team GPA of 3.2 to claim ITA all-academic team honors, while Hady Habib, Pranav Kumar, Guido Marson, Stefan Storch, Kenner Taylor and Bjorn Thomson each grabbed accolades after recording a GPA over 3.5 during the 2020-21 season.