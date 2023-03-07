The Texas A&M men’s tennis team grabbed a pair of nonconference victories at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday, beating South Florida 7-0 and Texas-Arlington 4-0.

Junior Raphael Perot and senior Guido Marson grabbed singles victories in both matches, while senior Trey Hilderbrand and senior Noah Schachter won a pair of doubles matches as A&M (6-6) bounced back from losing a pair of 4-3 matches Saturday to Kentucky and Texas-San Antonio.

“I thought our guys did a great job today following a disappointing Saturday,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “The guys did a great job putting that behind them and responded with high energy in our opening match, helping us get a win against a good USF team.”

The doubles point against UTA was decided on the third line with a victory by sophomore Giulio Perego and junior Kenner Taylor. A&M then won a trio of singles matches in straight sets.

“A big positive for the second match was we learned from our mistakes from the match Saturday night,” Denton said. Once again we had great energy and delivered in both doubles and singles which was great to see. I think the loss on Saturday evening, followed by how we responded today can be an important lesson for us moving forward.”

A&M will return to Southeastern Conference play this week, playing at ninth-ranked Georgia on Thursday and at Mississippi State on Saturday.

South Florida drops to 6-9 and UTA to 6-6.

A&M 7, South Florida 0

Singles: No. 63 Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Davide Tortora 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5); No. 57 Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Erik Grevelius 6-3, 6-2; Guido Marson, A&M, def. Alvin Tudorica 6-1, 6-0; Giulio Perego, A&M, def. Bruno Oliveira 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; No. 105 Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Elijah Cham 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-2); Matthis Ross, A&M, def. Thomas Pavlekovich-Smith 6-2, 6-2. Order of finish: singles (3,2,6,4,1,5)

Doubles: Trey Hilderbrand/Schachter, A&M, def. Oliveira/Tortora 7-5; Rollins/Kenner Taylor, A&M, vs. Grevelius/ Tudorica 6-6 (3-3), DNF; Perego/Perot, A&M, def. Pavlekovich-Smith/Samuel Frizelle 6-2. Order of finish: doubles (3,1)

A&M 4, UTA 0

Singles: Schachter, A&M, vs. Solano Caffarena 6-1, 4-6, DNF; Perot, A&M, def. Joan Torres Espinosa 6-1, 6-3; Marson, A&M, vs. Lachlan Robertson 6-3, 4-5, DNF; Luke Casper, A&M, vs. Dante Teramo 6-3, 3-3, DNF; Rahul Dhokia, A&M, def. Ricardo Alban 6-3, 6-3; Kenny Taylor, A&M, def. Daichi Akiyoshi 6-2, 6-0. Order of finish: singles (6,2,5)

Doubles: Hilderbrand-Schachter, A&M, def. Santiago Giamichelle/Teramo 6-1; Caffarena/Anton Shepp, UTA, def. Perego/Taylor, A&M, 6-2; Casper/Matthis Ross, A&M, def. Robertson/Espinosa 6-3. Order of finish: doubles (1,2,3)