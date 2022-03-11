 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M men's tennis team beats Vanderbilt, Lamar

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat Vanderbilt 5-2 and Lamar 5-0 in a doubleheader Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (11-6, 2-0) won the doubles point against Vanderbilt (9-3, 1-2) and built a 3-0 lead with two quick singles victories. Vandebilt cut A&M’s lead to 3-2, but top-liner Noah Schachter beat No. 39 George Harwell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to clinch the victory for the Aggies in Southeastern Conference play.

A&M made quicker work of Lamar (8-4), winning the doubles point and four singles matches in straight sets around a rain delay before a second wave of rain halted the match for good.

