Texas A&M men’s tennis team falls in Elite Eight to top-seeded Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point but couldn’t hold off top-seeded Florida in singles, losing 4-1 in the Elite Eight at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at the USTA National Campus.

A&M’s eight-ranked Bjorn Thomson and Carlos Aguilar beat Duarte Vale and Johannes Ingildsen 7-6 (6) at No. 1 doubles to break a 1-1 tie in doubles and give the Aggies (19-9) a 1-0 team lead.

But Florida (24-2) came storming back in singles, winning three matches in straight sets and getting the clinching point from fourth-ranked Vale, who outlasted No. 5 Valentin Vacherot 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 on at No. 1 singles.

