The Texas A&M men’s tennis team’s 2021 recruiting class was ranked 11th in the final spring recruiting rankings recently announced by the Tennis Recruiting Network. A&M’s class includes Luke Casper of Santa Cruz, California, and Giulio Perego of Milan, Italy. Casper has risen as high as No. 4 in TRN’s junior player rankings, and Perego has been ranked as high as No. 5.