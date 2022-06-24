Texas A&M gives women's tennis coach Mark Weaver five-year extension

Texas A&M has extended the contract of head women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday.
Weaver, who played for A&M, has a 143-57 overall record over seven years in charge of the program. That includes two Southeastern Conference titles, an Elite Eight appearance, four Sweet 16 appearances and six overall trips to the NCAA tournament. A&M went a school-record 33-2 this season, won the SEC regular season and tournament championships and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.