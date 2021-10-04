Texas A&M freshman Mary Stoiana shines in debut at ITA All-American Championships

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Texas A&M freshman Mary Stoiana split matches in the singles qualifying rounds at the ITA All-American Championships in her collegiate debut on Monday at the LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

Stoiana beat Old Dominion’s No. 76 Marina Alcaide 6-2, 6-1, recording only the second ranked win from an Aggie this season. But Stoiana then fell to Oklahoma’s No. 42 Dana Guzman 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 32. She will return to the court at the ITA Texas Regional at TCU on Oct. 14-18.