Texas A&M freshman Mary Stoiana key player in run through NCAA women's tennis tourney

Members of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team answered a series of questions during the preseason for the Aggies’ website. The kickoff question — which teammate will surprise people this year — had a consensus answer.

True freshman Mary Stoiana.

The native of Southbury, Connecticut, had never played a college match before this season, but she has lived up to the hype with a 25-2 singles record, most of it on the third line of the Aggies’ record-setting lineup. Stoiana will get a chance to add another win to her record when A&M (32-1) hosts Vanderbilt (18-9) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the NCAA tournament’s Super Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“She’s truly exceeded expectations,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “I came into the season with high expectations of her, and first-year freshman are faced with all kinds of things thrown at them, whether it’s the traveling or academics. She’s embraced them all and been an amazing player this year.”

Stoiana trails only graduate Tatiana Makarova’s 27-0 record in singles for team best. She is 12-2 against nationally ranked opponents and has clinched nine team victories, including A&M’s 6-1 win over Arkansas for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

Her efforts earned her spots on both the All-SEC second team and freshman team.

“I bring it every single day on the court,” Stoiana said of her teammates’ early season expectations for her. “They see what I’m capable of and the fact that I always have a pretty good attitude at practice, and I guess some people expect some great things from me.”

Her sterling record, which includes a 23-3 doubles record, will again be called upon as the Aggies attempt to beat conference-mate Vanderbilt for a third time this season. A&M topped the Commodores 6-1 during the regular season and followed it with a 4-2 win in the Aggies’ first match of the SEC tournament.

While it is never easy to go for the trifecta, Stoiana said familiarity breeds confidence in the Aggies, who have set the school record for victories in a single season this year.

“We’re really prepared mentally,” she said. “We know a lot of their players and their game style, so there’s no reason for us really to not know what is coming. We’d like to stay present and not really think of the past results or anything, because every match is different.”

A&M will be looking for a breakthrough victory in its third consecutive Sweet 16. The Aggies lost to Florida State 4-2 in the Sweet 16 last season and lost to Vanderbilt 4-0 in the 2019 tournament — the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

With leadership from the likes of Makarova and one of A&M’s deepest lineups in program history, Weaver believes his squad has what it takes to advance to the NCAA Championships.

“This team’s talent level and the level that we’ve played at ever year ... we’re far more confident going into this match than we have been perhaps in the previous years,” he said.

Though she might be young, Stoiana said she won’t let the shine of a historic first season block her vision at what lies ahead.

“It’s like, ‘Wow, look, we’re in the postseason and we’ve done so well,” she said. “Undefeated regular season [in conference]. Sometimes if you look at it from the outside, you’re like, ‘Wow, we’re doing really well.’ But I just kind of live in the moment, so I don’t let too much of that get in.”

