Texas A&M duo loses in NCAA women’s doubles quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Texas A&M’s sixth-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova lost to Oklahoma State’s No. 12 Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the NCAA Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Goldsmith, a senior, and Makarova, a graduate, own the Aggies’ career record in doubles victories with a 94-36 record. They went 35-7 this season, including 15-4 against ranked opponents. They are A&M’s only two-time All-Americans in doubles after reaching the NCAA quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons.

