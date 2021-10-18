Texas A&M doubles team comes in second place at ITA regionals

FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova finished second after losing to Baylor’s 13th-ranked duo of Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj 7-5, 7-5 on Monday at the women’s tennis ITA Texas Regional at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
Goldsmith and Makarova advanced from the semifinal round by beating Texas’ Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon 7-6(3), 6-4.
The Aggies will be at the Rice Invitational on Oct. 29-31.
