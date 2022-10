TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s 25th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Florida State’s Youcef Rihana and Alex Bulte 6-3, 4-6 (10-8) on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships.

Hilderbrand and Schachter will face Columbia’s No. 21 Max Westphal and Theo Winegar at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In singles, No. 19 Schachter fell to Florida’s No. 34 Axel Nefve 6-4, 6-3, while Hildebrand lost to Florida’s Jonah Braswell 6-3, 7-6 (3).