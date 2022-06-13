 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Szabo named national coach of the year

Texas A&M’s Jordan Szabo was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s national women’s assistant coach of the year.

A&M (33-2) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament this season, setting a program record for victories, along with winning the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles. Szabo, who played for the Aggie men’s program from 2012-15, was a student assistant coach for the men in 2016. Szabo then spent a season as an assistant for the Texas Tech men’s program before returning to A&M.

— Eagle staff report

