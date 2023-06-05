Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana is a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis along with North Carolina junior Fiona Crawley, Georgia senior Lea Ma and UCLA freshman Fangran Tian.

The Honda Sport Award is presented in 12 NCAA-sanctioned women sports to someone who excels on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

The winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup.

Stoiana was 38-6 in singles and 28-4 in doubles this season, leading the Aggies to the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. The Southbury, Conn., native was ranked second in singles and along with Carson Branstine was ranked second in doubles. She was the SEC of the year. She has maintained a grade point average of more than 3.5, making the athletics director honor roll all four semesters. She participates in several community service projects.

Crawley, who is from San Antonio, was ranked No. 1 in singles. She won the NCAA doubles championship and led the Tar Heels to third first national title. Ma was ranked No. 3 in singles. She helped Georgia reach the NCAA semifinals. Tian won the NCAA singles championship, not dropping a set in six matches.