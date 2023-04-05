The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept the Southeastern Conference’s weekly awards with sophomore Mary Stoiana the player of the week and Mia Kupres the freshman of the week.

Second-ranked Stoina won singles matches in straight sets against 14th-ranked Tennessee and fourth-ranked Georgia. Kupres also grabbed a pair of singles victories, both in three sets.

Stoina and Kupres also teamed up for a doubles victory against Georgia. It was the fifth time this season the SEC cited both players.