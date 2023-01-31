Stanford men beat Texas A&M 4-1 to advance to ITA Indoor National Championship

STANFORD, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but Stanford won four straight singles matches in straight sets to win ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA Indoor National Championship on Feb. 17-20 in Chicago.
“I felt like we had a lot of momentum early winning the doubles point, and then started well in a lot of the singles matches,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “ Not closing those early sets let them back in the match and them being such a talented team they took advantage of that and closed us out, even though we had a couple of matches on the court where we were in good position.”
A&M will be a second-ranked Oklahoma State on Friday.
No. 18 Stanford 4, Texas A&M 1
DOUBLES: No. 33 Trey Hilderbrand/Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski 6-1; Giulio Perego/JC Roddick, A&M, def. Samir Banerjee/Max Basing 6-2; Nishesh Basavareddy/Neel Rajesh, Stanford, def. Perot/Kenner Taylor 6-3
Order of finish: 1, 3, 2
SINGLES: Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Arthur Fery 6-3, 4-6, 3-1, DNF;
No. 7 Basing, Stanford, def. No. 43 Hilderbrand, 7-5, 6-3;
Banerjee, Stanford, def. Perego 6-4, 7-5;
Aryan Chaudhary, Stanford, def. No. 44 Pierce Rollins 7-6 (2), 6-2;
Guido Marson, A&M, vs. Rajesh 6-1, 3-6, 3-0, DNF;
Kolasinski, Stanford, def. Luke Casper 6-3, 6-1
Order of finish: 6, 2, 3, 4