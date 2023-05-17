ORLANDO, Fla. — The seventh-seeded Stanford women’s tennis team won a tight No. 1 doubles match to grab the doubles point and spur the Cardinal to a 4-0 victory over second-seeded Texas A&M in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus.

The teams split doubles on the second and third lines and were tied at 4 on the top line when Stanford’s 16th-ranked Angelica Blake and Alexis Blokhina broke the serve of 22nd-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing. The Cardinal duo served out the match to complete a rally from a 4-2 deficit.

Leading 1-0 overall, Stanford (25-2) carried that momentum into singles and won the first set in five of the six matches to put it in position to win its 22nd straight match. Senior Blake, ranked 44th, pushed the team lead to 2-0 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles over 68th-ranked freshman Mia Kupres. Freshman Blokhina, ranked 84th, moved Stanford within a point of victory with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over 108th-ranked graduate Goldsmith at No. 4 singles.

Cardinal sophomore Valencia Xu ended the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over freshman Daria Smetannikov at No. 5 singles, moving Stanford within two victories of a 21st national title.

“All credit to Stanford,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “They just consistently played well on the big points, just kind of the theme of the match. We just seemed to back away on the big points.”

It was A&M’s second straight loss in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Oklahoma beat A&M 4-3 last year. A&M returned the majority of its players, while Stanford was making its first trip to the Elite Eight since 2019.

“It stings,” Weaver said. “We all put so much work into this all season. Other than the team that leaves here winning the national title, everyone is going to leave a little heartbroken. That’s definitely how we fell right now. We put so much into this season.”

Stanford advances to play third-seeded North Carolina State (27-4) in Thursday’s semifinals. N.C. State defeated 11th-seeded Iowa State 4-3, rallying for the last two points.

Fourth-seeded Georgia, which beat A&M in the Southeastern Conference tournament final after the Aggies won the regular season crown, will play top-ranked North Carolina in the other semifinal. Georgia (26-4) beat fifth-ranked Michigan 4-0, while the Tar Heels (33-1) beat two-time defending national champion Texas 4-2. North Carolina bounced back after losing the doubles point.

A&M had a chance to win doubles and put early pressure on Stanford, which hadn’t allowed an opponent more than one team point since a 4-3 victory over Arizona State on April 1.

“I feel like the doubles point was in our hands, and we just didn’t execute,” Weaver said. “That was kind of just the story of the match, even in the singles there, just consistently throughout the sets, almost all across the board ... the big moments we just kind of seemed to shy away, and Stanford seemed to be the ones who took matters into their own hands.”

A&M, which had won 24 straight before losing to Georgia at the SEC tourney, won its only first set in singles on the top line as second-ranked Mary Stoiana took it 6-4 over 29th-ranked sophomore Alexandra Yepifanova, who bounced back with a 6-4 victory to force a third set.

Goldsmith was the only Aggie to win a second set as A&M couldn’t put any pressure on the Cardinal. When the match ended, Stanford was a game away from winning matches at No. 2 singles with 18th-ranked sophomore Connie Ma holding a 7-5, 5-2 lead on 58th-ranked graduate Ewing and at No. 6 singles with fifth-year senior Sara Choy ahead of sophomore Jeanette Mireles 7-6, 5-3.

It was the fourth straight time Stanford beat A&M in the NCAA tournament.

Stanford earned second-round victories in 2008 (4-1) and 2016 (4-3) and won the 2013 national championship match 4-3 to end A&M’s best postseason.

No. 7 Stanford 4, No. 2 Texas A&M 0

Singles

No. 29 Alexandra Yepifanova, Stanford, vs. No. 2 Mary Stoiana 4-6, 6-4, 1-1; No. 18 Connie Ma, Stanford, vs. No. 58 Salma Ewing 7-5, 5-2; No. 44 Angelica Blake, Stanford, def. No. 68 Mia Kupres 6-3, 6-3; No. 84 Alexis Blokhina, Stanford, def. No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Valencia Xu, Stanford, def. Daria Smetannikov 6-3, 6-4; Sara Choy, Stanford, def. Jeanette Mireles 7-6, 5-3

Doubles

No. 16 Blake-Blokhina, Stanford, def. No. 22 Goldsmith-Ewing 6-4; Kupres-Stoiana, A&M, def. Choy-Yepifanova 6-2; Ma-Xu, Stanford, def. Gianna Pielet-Mireles 6-2

Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S3, S4, S5