SMU men nip A&M, 4-3

SMU’s Pranav Kumar defeated Texas A&M’s Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3 to clinch a 4-3 victory over the Mustangs in nonconference tennis at the Mitchell Center on Sunday.

No. 18 A&M (6-5) had a 3-2 lead after Raphael Perot’s victory, but the Mustangs came back to grab the last two points. SMU (6-3) also won the doubles point.

“I thought SMU outplayed us in the doubles, but we gave ourselves a chance to win today when we won four first sets,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “Unfortunately, we were not able to hold on to all four first sets.”

SMU 4, Texas A&M 3

Singles: Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Caleb Chakravarthi 6-3, 6-2; No. 50 Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Adam Neff 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1; Liam Krall, SMU, def. Pierce Rollins 7-6, (7-4), 6-4; Pranav Kumar, SMU, def. Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3; Ivan Thamma, SMU, def. Guido Marson 0-6, 6-4, 6-4; Luke Casper, A&M, def. Louis Cloud 6-3, 6-4;

Doubles: Neff-Thamma, SMU, def. Ross-Rollins 6-2; Schachter-Kenner Taylor, A&M, vs. Kumar-Krall 6-6, DNF; Julian Steinhausen-Huntley Allen, SMU, def. Perot-Giulio Perego 6-4