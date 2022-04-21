Sixth-seeded Aggie men's tennis team loses to Razorbacks at SEC tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — The 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost to 11th-seeded Arkansas 4-1 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Championship at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

A&M (21-13) tied the doubles matches at 1 when Stefan Storch-Austin Abbrat beat Melvin Manuel-Adrien Burdet 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, but Arkansas (15-13) took the doubles point with Jacob Sweeney-Hunter Harrison’s 6-4 win over Raphael Perot-Giulio Perego on the third line.

Arkansas took the first singles match to finish, but Luke Casper kept A&M in the match with his 6-2, 6-3 victory over Melvin Manuel at No. 5 singles. The Razorbacks closed out the team victory with No. 107 Aleksa Bucan beating Storch 7-6 (2), 6-2 on the sixth line and Oscar Pinto Sansano topping Guido Marson 6-2, 6-4 on the third line.

Arkansas advances to face third-seeded and 10th-ranked Kentucky in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday.

A&M will learn its NCAA regional destination at 5 p.m. May 2 when the tournament’s selection show livestreams online at NCAA.com. Single and doubles selections will be made May 3 and will be posted on the same site.