Six Aggies win two singles matches at Sherwood Intercollegiate
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Six different Aggies won two singles matches over two days at the Sherwood Intercollegiate on Sunday and Monday as the 19th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team competed against against No. 9 Southern California, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA.

A&M’s No. 74 Raphael Perot, No. 80 Luke Casper, Matthis Ross, Mathis Bondaz, Kenner Taylor and Stefan Storch each won two singles matches. Taylor and teammate Anish Sriniketh also won a pair of doubles matches at the tournament.

A&M will open the dual-match season at Arizona State at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Whiteman Tennis Center in Tempe, Arizona.

