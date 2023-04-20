The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will try to add to its regular-season domination in the postseason. The Aggies will play Vanderbilt at noon Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Aggies (25-1) breezed through the SEC regular season at 13-0 for a second straight time, giving up only 15 points over the 13 dual matches. None of A&M’s opponents could win a third point to even come close to pulling off an upset.

“It’s pretty remarkable stuff,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “I’m proud of the girls and how they bring it every single day. I think that’s contributed to our success and our consistency. On top of being a very talented team, it’s a group that’s very hungry. One of our mottos is to get better every day, and I think our team’s really embraced that again this year.”

Because of experience, A&M has been a top contender for this year’s national title since walking off the court in last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal loss to Oklahoma. The Aggies returned five of the six singles players who faced OU and four of six doubles players. A&M began the season ranked fifth in the preseason poll and after dipping to seventh following a 4-2 loss to top-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 12 jumped to second on Feb. 28 and have stayed there for eight straight weeks.

A&M’s remained steady despite losing senior Carson Branstine to a torn labrum that required surgery last month. Branstine played No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles in the national quarterfinals last year. She was 7-3 in singles this year and ranked 37th when she played her last match despite being limited by the injury.

“It was a big loss losing Carson,” Weaver said. “Anytime you lose an All-American, that’s a pretty big deal, especially on a squad as small as ours with our eight scholarships. Our girls really embraced that. I think it might have taken all of us maybe a week or two to kind of really know what that feels like. I couldn’t be happier with the way we’ve continued to perform at a high level.”

Sophomore Mary Stoiana (33-4) has climbed from seventh in the nation to second in singles, earning SEC player of the week honors seven times.

“I think they’re going to rename the player of the week award after Mary Stoiana,” Weaver said.

A&M’s singles lineup includes No. 57 freshman Mia Kupres (19-1), No. 73 graduate Salma Ewing (13-7), No. 111 sophomore Gianna Pielet (11-4) and No. 115 graduate Jayci Goldsmith (27-7). Freshman Daria Smetannikov was 112th two weeks ago before dropping out of the rankings.

Kupres, who played No. 2 singles in A&M’s last match, has been a pleasant surprise.

“Mia just coming in in January, it’s remarkable,” Weaver said. “We’ve had a lot of really good freshmen come in mid-year, and it’s a struggle. Mia’s lost only one match all year.”

A&M continues to tinker with its doubles lineup since losing Branstine.

“I’m still trying to figure out No. 3 doubles,” Weaver said. “We’ve tried some different scenarios. I’m likely going to back to [Jeanette] Mireles and Pielet this week in that they had an excellent fall together.”

A&M’s top two doubles teams are set with Goldsmith-Ewing and Stoiana-Kupres who are 16-2 in the last 12 matches, while the No. 3 doubles teams are only 4-5.

“We’ve played so well at one and two it just doesn’t make sense to me to switch at one and two,” Weaver said. “We’ve been pretty rock steady there in those positions and whether we put Smetannikov, Pielet or Mireles out there, they’re all excellent tennis players. We’ve just got to click and get the chemistry going a little bit better and just play the big points a little better.”

Doubles could be more important in the postseason. A year ago the Aggies opened the SEC tournament with victories over Vanderbilt 4-2 and Florida 4-3, both times winning the doubles point.

“Doubles is such a quick deal,” Weaver said. “It’s sometimes a 15- or 20-minute match. You’ve just got to be sharp every point and just execute a little bit more on the big points. I feel like we’re backing down on the big points at No. 3 doubles. We’ve got to just take matters into our own hands and be a little more decisive out there.”

• NOTES — Eighth-seeded Vanderbilt (15-10) advanced with a 4-2 victory over ninth-seeded Alabama on Thursday. ... A&M ended the regular season with a 4-1 victory at Vanderbilt for its 17th straight victory. ... The A&M-Vanderbilt winner will play the Florida-Auburn winner at noon Saturday. ... A&M is the 14th unbeaten SEC champion since 2000 when the league’s champion was determined by best winning percentage during the conference regular season. A&M’s back-to-back 13-0 SEC regular seasons come on the heels of Georgia doing it in 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19. Florida (2010-12) is the last team to win three straight league titles. The Gators’ 37 straight SEC regular-season match winning streak was snapped in a 4-3 loss at A&M on March 3, 2013. Florida had won 45 straight matches against SEC teams including the postseason.