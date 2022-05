Texas A&M men’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor will compete in the NCAA Tennis Championships this week at the University of Illinois’ Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Schachter will play sixth-seed August Holmgren of San Diego in the men’s singles round of 64 3:30 p.m Monday. Schachter and Taylor will play in the doubles round of 32 on Tuesday against Stanford’s Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert with the time to be determined.