Run for Texas A&M men’s tennis team ends at ITA All-American
Run for Texas A&M men’s tennis team ends at ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Noah Schachter lost their singles matches, and Guido Marson retired from his due to an injury to end the Aggies’ stay at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships on Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center.

Rollins lost to James Madison’s Holden Koons 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, and Schachter lost to Wake Forest’s Filippo Moroni in the second round of qualifying singles. Marson retired against DePaul’s Vito Tonejc.

A&M will host the ITA Texas Regional on Oct. 14-18 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

