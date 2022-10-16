Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional

WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday.

Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

A&M’s doubles teams of No. 25 Noah Schachter-Trey Hilderbrand and Stefan Storch-Matthis Ross lost in their respective quarterfinal matches. Schachter and Kenner Taylor also competed in the singles bracket but lost in the quarterfinals.