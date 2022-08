Former Texas A&M men’s tennis player Arthur Rinderknech advanced to the second round of the US Open with a win Monday afternoon.

The Gassin, France, native defeated Quentin Halys in four sets 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 and 6-2. With the win, the Aggie is set to face the No. 1 ranked player and defending US Open champ Daniil Medvedev Wednesday at a time to be determined.