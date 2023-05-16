The Stanford women’s tennis team has had Texas A&M’s number, but the Aggies are hopeful it’ll be different this time around.

The second-seeded Aggies (30-2) will play the seventh-seeded Cardinal (24-2) in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. A&M is out to end a three-match losing streak to Stanford in the NCAA tournament. Stanford grabbed second-round victories in 2008 (4-1) and 2016 (4-3) and won the 2013 championship in a 4-3 victory over the Aggies, ending A&M’s best postseason run.

“We’ve had some battles with them over the years,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We’ve had them on the ropes several times in key matches, so I’m hoping we’ll get in that situation again, and hopefully we can deliver the knockout punch this time.”

A&M has had its sights set on reaching the national championship match since a 4-3 loss to second-seeded Oklahoma in last year’s quarterfinals. The Aggies had a memorable season, going unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament. A&M was 33-2, winning 24 straight matches at one point.

“We kind of felt like last year could have been ours,” Weaver said, adding that all the Aggies needed was one extra break here or there. “We felt like we could have won the national title. I think a lot of us felt we were the best team last year and didn’t get it done.”

A&M expected to return to Orlando this season after returning five of the six singles players and four of six doubles players who played in last year’s Elite Eight match against Oklahoma.

That experience has shown with the Aggies going 11-2 against ranked teams this season. The losses came against top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals of the ITA National Indoor Championships in February and fourth-ranked Georgia in the SEC tournament title match.

“I feel like we have a lot of experience going into the NCAA Championships this season,” Weaver said. “We have a lot of returnees from last year that played in a lot of big matches last year. We hope the experience will pay off.”

A&M has taken care of business, claiming a second straight SEC regular-season title while stretching its winning streak against conference teams to 31 matches until the 4-2 loss to Georgia in the SEC tourney title. The Aggies rebounded from that setback by winning three straight NCAA tournament matches, losing only one singles match over that stretch.

“I think we’re battle tested, and we’ll be ready to go,” Weaver said.

A&M’s biggest challenge of the season has been replacing senior Carson Branstine after losing her in March to a torn labrum. Branstine played No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles against Oklahoma in last year’s Elite Eight. She was 7-4 in singles and ranked in the top 50 when she had to leave the lineup this season. Branstine and sophomore Mary Stoiana also were 9-0 in doubles and ranked second nationally.

A&M kept winning with a mixture of veterans and underclassmen and Weaver finding a way to patch up the hole in the doubles lineup left by Branstine’s absence. In fact, A&M showed its depth in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over 14th-ranked Tennessee as sophomores Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet came up huge by clinching the doubles point via a tiebreaker.

Overall this season, graduate Jayce Goldsmith is 32-8 in singles and 30-9 in doubles, and she eclipsed the school record in career victories in both categories. Graduate Salma Ewing is 16-7 in singles and 23-7 in doubles. Stoiana blossomed into one of the country’s best players. She’s 38-5 and ranked second in singles, including 21-1 on the top line. She’s also 27-3 in doubles.

A&M has an edge over Stanford in that most of its players played in the Elite Eight last year, while Stanford’s last trip came in 2019. But Stanford is the sport’s benchmark program with 20 of the 40 team titles since the NCAA Women’s Championship began in 1982. No one knows that better than Weaver, who was the assistant coach when the Aggies lost to Stanford in those first two NCAA matches and was the head coach the last time.

“Stanford is always a scary team,” Weaver said. “They’ve won 20 national titles. The good news is none of the girls on their team right now have won any of those 20 national titles, but they always seem to shine near the end of the season, and they’re hot right now.”

Stanford won its last national championship as a No. 3 seed, and it won the three previous crowns seeded eighth or worse.

“Stanford just kind of has the name and the history,” Weaver said. “That’s something that we’ll definitely talk to the girls about.”

A&M is hopeful it is becoming the next Florida. The Gators under Roland Thornqvist in the last two decades have won four national championships, been the runner-up twice and made five other trips to the semifinals. A&M has passed the Gators in the SEC the last few years, winning their last four matchups.

“I feel like we’re in a better position mentally this year,” Weaver said. “Whereas last year, we knew we were good but weren’t quite so sure if we really believed that we could win it all. Then I think once the tournament ended, we were all kind of like, ‘Wow, that could have been us or should have been us.’ This year, I really think that belief is there even more and the will to do it more than anything.”

The A&M-Stanford winner advances to play third-seeded North Carolina State or 11th-seeded Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

NOTES — Stanford is led in singles by No. 18 sophomore Connie Ma (30-7), No. 29 sophomore Alexandra Yepifanova (34-6), No. 44 senior Angelica Blake (32-6) and No. 84 freshman Alexis Blokhina (24-9). A&M’s Ewing is ranked 58th, freshman Mia Kupres 68th, Goldsmith 108th and Pielet 119th. ... Stanford has only one ranked doubles team in No. 16 Blake/Blokhina. Goldsmith/Ewing are 22nd and Stoiana/Kupres 57th. ... The other part of the bracket features top-ranked North Carolina vs. eighth-ranked Texas and fourth-ranked Georgia vs. fifth-ranked Michigan, both at 4 p.m. Texas, the two-time defending national champion, is coached by Howard Joffe, who coached A&M from 2012-15. ... A&M played Tennessee in 88-degree weather with high humidity in the Sweet 16, while Stanford beat Ohio State in 70-degree weather with no humidity in Palo Alto, California. “They’ve been playing in long sleeves out there,” Weaver said. ... A&M won a trio of matches at the USTA National Campus in late February, beating Florida International, No. 6 Ohio State and Northwestern. “I do think that the familiarity of playing here at the USTA Center a few months back is really going to help us,” Weaver said. “I think there will be a sense of comfort, knowing we’ve already done this before.” ... A&M has played a tougher schedule than Stanford. The Cardinal, the Pacific-12 Conference regular-season and tournament winner, is 7-2 against top 25 teams. The Cardinal did defeat defending champ Texas 5-2 in Austin on Feb. 25. ... Stanford also won the 1978 AIAW national title before the NCAA sanctioned women’s tennis.