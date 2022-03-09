Pair of Aggies win weekly SEC women’s tennis awards

Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova was named the Southeastern Conference women’s tennis player of the week, and teammate Mary Stoiana earned the league’s freshman of the week award Wednesday.

No. 41 Makarova won two second-line singles matches and teamed with Jayci Goldsmith for a No. 1 doubles win last week to help the 11th-ranked Aggies (16-1, 2-0) open SEC play with victories over South Carolina and then-No. 13 Florida. Stoiana won four matches last week, two in singles and two in doubles with teammate Carson Branstine.