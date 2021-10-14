Pair of Aggies get through qualifying at ITA Texas Men's Tennis Regional

Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Anish Sriniketh won their round of 32 singles qualifying matches to reach the main draw at the ITA Texas Men’s Tennis Regional on Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Sriniketh beat Incarnate Word’s Joao Sasso 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4, and Abbrat beat Incarnate Word’s Warren Fulgenzi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
A&M’s Luke Casper, Noah Schachter, Stefan Storch, Pierce Rollins, Raphael Perot, Guilio Perego, Matthis Ross, Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor will join the action Friday as the tournament continues through Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!