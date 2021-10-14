 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair of Aggies get through qualifying at ITA Texas Men's Tennis Regional
0 comments

Pair of Aggies get through qualifying at ITA Texas Men's Tennis Regional

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Anish Sriniketh won their round of 32 singles qualifying matches to reach the main draw at the ITA Texas Men’s Tennis Regional on Thursday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sriniketh beat Incarnate Word’s Joao Sasso 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4, and Abbrat beat Incarnate Word’s Warren Fulgenzi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

A&M’s Luke Casper, Noah Schachter, Stefan Storch, Pierce Rollins, Raphael Perot, Guilio Perego, Matthis Ross, Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor will join the action Friday as the tournament continues through Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert