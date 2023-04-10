OXFORD, Miss. – The 29th-ranked Ole Miss men’s tennis team won the last three singles matches to nip 21st-ranked Texas A&M 4-3 in Southeastern Conference action Sunday.
Ole Miss (16-6, 6-4) won the doubles point, then A&M (14-9, 6-4) won three straight singles matches by Giulio Perego, Guido Marson and Trey Hilderband to take a 3-1 lead. Ole Miss won singles matches on the top three courts, getting three-set victories at No. 1 and No. 3.
“I thought the doubles was key when we didn’t win the tiebreaker on court 2,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We had some opportunities in singles, but didn’t convert on a couple of courts coming up just short. Margins are razor thin in this conference, especially on the road, and In the end they played the big points better than we did.”
#29 Ole Miss 4, #21 Texas A&M 3
Singles: #60 Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss, def. #41 Noah Schachter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; John Hallquist Lithen, Ole Miss, def. #62 Raphael Perot 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Simon Junk, Ole Miss, def. #121 Pierce Rollins 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Giulio Perego, A&M, def. Lukas Engelhardt 6-2, 6-1; Guido Marson, A&M, def. Noah Schlagenhauf 6-1, 6-1; #110 Trey Hildebrand, A&M, def. Isac Stormberg 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: #40 Schachter/Hilderbrand, A&M, def. Junk/Lithen 6-3; Engelhardt/Stromberg, Ole Miss, def. Rollins/Kenner Taylor 7-6 (7-4); Slavic/Schlagenhauf, Ole Miss, def. JC Roddick/Perego 6-2
Order of doubles finish: 1,3,2; order of singles finish: 4,5,6,2,1,3
Records: A&M 14-9, 6-4; Ole Miss 16-6, 6-4
— Eagle staff reports