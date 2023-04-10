Ole Miss (16-6, 6-4) won the doubles point, then A&M (14-9, 6-4) won three straight singles matches by Giulio Perego, Guido Marson and Trey Hilderband to take a 3-1 lead. Ole Miss won singles matches on the top three courts, getting three-set victories at No. 1 and No. 3.

“I thought the doubles was key when we didn’t win the tiebreaker on court 2,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “We had some opportunities in singles, but didn’t convert on a couple of courts coming up just short. Margins are razor thin in this conference, especially on the road, and In the end they played the big points better than we did.”