No. 9 Texas A&M women's tennis team sweeps another doubleheader

A&M (13-1) opened the day by taking a quick doubles point against TCU (6-3). The Horned Frogs rallied in singles to take a 2-1 team lead, but the Aggies answered with victories from No. 117 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, No. 122 Mary Stoiana and Renee McBryde. Stoiana clinched the team victory with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mercedes Aristegui on the second line. The Aggies won the doubles point against Abilene Christian (4-6) and cruised in singles, winning five straight matches before the Wildcats could get on the scoreboard. A&M has won all 14 doubles points this season.