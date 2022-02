The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 4 California in the first round of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. A&M is off to its best start in program history at 9-0, while Cal is 4-1. The winner will face either No. 5 Pepperdine or Old Dominion at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.