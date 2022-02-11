 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team loses to No. 4 Cal at ITA Indoors
0 Comments

No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team loses to No. 4 Cal at ITA Indoors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point but couldn’t hold off No. 4 California in singles, losing 4-3 in the first round of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships on Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

A&M (9-1) dominated doubles with No. 23 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beating Cal’s Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov 6-1 on the top line, and Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet clinching the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Erin Richardson and Julia Rosenqvist on the third line.

But Cal (5-1) eventually took control in singles with Rosenqvist, Giavara, No. 120 Katja Wiersholm and No. 99 Hannah Viller Moeller winning their matches. A&M’s No. 122 Mary Stoiana tied the team score at 3 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 51 Jessica Alsola at No. 3 singles, but Moeller clinched the team victory for the Bears with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Mireles at No. 6 singles.

A&M will play No. 17 Old Dominion at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in consolation play.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights; A&M 9, UT Arlington 0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert