No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team loses to No. 4 Cal at ITA Indoors

MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point but couldn’t hold off No. 4 California in singles, losing 4-3 in the first round of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships on Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

A&M (9-1) dominated doubles with No. 23 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova beating Cal’s Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov 6-1 on the top line, and Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet clinching the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Erin Richardson and Julia Rosenqvist on the third line.

But Cal (5-1) eventually took control in singles with Rosenqvist, Giavara, No. 120 Katja Wiersholm and No. 99 Hannah Viller Moeller winning their matches. A&M’s No. 122 Mary Stoiana tied the team score at 3 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 51 Jessica Alsola at No. 3 singles, but Moeller clinched the team victory for the Bears with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Mireles at No. 6 singles.

A&M will play No. 17 Old Dominion at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in consolation play.