 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats No. 17 Old Dominion at ITA Indoors
0 Comments

No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats No. 17 Old Dominion at ITA Indoors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and took three singles matches to beat No. 17 Old Dominion 4-1 in consolation play Saturday at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, No. 111 Carson Branstine and Gianna Pielet won their singles matches for the Aggies (10-1). Pielet clinched the team victory with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Alesya Yakubovich at No. 5 singles.

Old Dominion fell to 3-4 this season.

A&M will face either No. 10 Southern California or Wisconsin in consolation play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 11, A&M-Corpus Christi 3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert