No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats No. 17 Old Dominion at ITA Indoors

MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and took three singles matches to beat No. 17 Old Dominion 4-1 in consolation play Saturday at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, No. 111 Carson Branstine and Gianna Pielet won their singles matches for the Aggies (10-1). Pielet clinched the team victory with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Alesya Yakubovich at No. 5 singles.

Old Dominion fell to 3-4 this season.

A&M will face either No. 10 Southern California or Wisconsin in consolation play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.