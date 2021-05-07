No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team wins NCAA tournament opener over New Mexico

Momentary speed bumps in both doubles and singles couldn’t stop the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team from rolling past New Mexico 4-1 to open the NCAA tournament Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Aggies (17-8) won a tight doubles point and claimed three straight-set victories in singles to advance to the second round. A&M will play No. 24 Oklahoma (11-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the NCAA Championships set for May 17-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
“This was the hardest first round match we have had in quite a while, but we knew that going in,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We knew they were going to come in here and play well and they did. All credit to them. New Mexico competed on every court against us and gave us a battle.”
With doubles tied 1-1, A&M’s eighth-ranked Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson outlasted Dominic West and Sergio Molina 6-4 at No. 1 doubles to give A&M the 1-0 team lead.
The Aggies got a quick point in singles from No. 3 Hady Habib, who beat West 6-4, 6-0, but New Mexico (8-10) earned it back with Rafael Abdulsalam’s 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 100 Noah Schachter at No. 4 singles.
From there, the bottom of A&M’s lineup took over with No. 122 Pierce Rollins beating Jake Trondson 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 5 singles followed by sixth-liner Guido Marson’s 6-4, 7-5 victory over Molina to clinch the team victory.
“I think this is what we needed,” Denton said. “We have not played in two weeks, and it is typical that teams play a little bit tight early in tournaments. We got tested, and I was pleased that we responded.”
The Aggies now turn their attention to the Sooners, who advanced with a 4-1 victory over Denver to open play Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
“We have played OU before, so we are familiar with them,” Denton said. “They are very well coached, a good team and a feisty team. Obviously we will have to raise our level tomorrow if we want to go to Orlando.”
•
NOTES — General admission tickets for Saturday’s match cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. ... The College Station Regional winner will face the winner of the Orlando Regional hosted by No. 9 Central Florida in the Sweet 16. UCF (21-3) will open the tournament against Monmouth (14-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the USTA National Campus. No. 16 Mississippi State (16-9) and Miami (8-10) will play the other first-round match at the Orlando Regional with the winners meeting at 11 a.m. Sunday. ... A&M is participating in its 27th straight NCAA tournament and hosting a regional for the eighth straight season.
Texas A&M 4, New Mexico 1
NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament
First Round
Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, vs. Raul Dobai 6-7 (4), 6-4 DNF; 2. (3) Hady Habib, A&M, def. Dominic West 6-4, 6-0; 3. (30) Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, vs. Stepan Holis 6-1, 2-6, 5-1 DNF; 4. Rafael Abdulsalam, NM, def. (100) Noah Schachter 6-3, 6-2; 5. (122) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jake Trondson 7-6 (6), 6-1; 6. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Sergio Molina 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. (8) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. West/Molina 6-4; 2. (65) Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Trondson/Dobai 6-3; 3. Alex Maggs/Holis, NM, def. Pranav Kumar/Schachter 6-3
Order of finish: D2, D3, D1, S2, S4, S5, S6* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (17-8); New Mexico (8-10)
ITA team rankings: No. 8 A&M