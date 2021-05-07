No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team wins NCAA tournament opener over New Mexico

Momentary speed bumps in both doubles and singles couldn’t stop the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team from rolling past New Mexico 4-1 to open the NCAA tournament Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (17-8) won a tight doubles point and claimed three straight-set victories in singles to advance to the second round. A&M will play No. 24 Oklahoma (11-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the NCAA Championships set for May 17-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

“This was the hardest first round match we have had in quite a while, but we knew that going in,” A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We knew they were going to come in here and play well and they did. All credit to them. New Mexico competed on every court against us and gave us a battle.”

With doubles tied 1-1, A&M’s eighth-ranked Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson outlasted Dominic West and Sergio Molina 6-4 at No. 1 doubles to give A&M the 1-0 team lead.

The Aggies got a quick point in singles from No. 3 Hady Habib, who beat West 6-4, 6-0, but New Mexico (8-10) earned it back with Rafael Abdulsalam’s 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 100 Noah Schachter at No. 4 singles.