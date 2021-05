The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host New Mexico at 2 p.m. Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The four-team regional will open with No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14) facing Denver (16-3) at 11 a.m. The winners will meet in the second round at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A&M is 16-8 overall and tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference at 7-5. New Mexico is 8-9 overall and finished first in the Mountain West Conference at 6-1.