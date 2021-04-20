 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 14 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals
0 comments

No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 14 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will begin play in the Southeastern Conference tournament at 3 p.m. Wednesday against fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Kentucky at the Billingsley Tennis Center. The winner will face either top-seeded and top-ranked Florida, eighth-seeded and 18th-ranked Alabama or ninth-seeded and 17th-ranked Mississippi State in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert