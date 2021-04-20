No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 14 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will begin play in the Southeastern Conference tournament at 3 p.m. Wednesday against fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Kentucky at the Billingsley Tennis Center. The winner will face either top-seeded and top-ranked Florida, eighth-seeded and 18th-ranked Alabama or ninth-seeded and 17th-ranked Mississippi State in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.