No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team puts away Oklahoma 4-1 to reach Sweet 16

The 4-1 victory by the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday was doubly satisfying considering it was two years in the making.
It was almost two years ago to the day that Oklahoma upset 13th-seeded Texas A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Last year, A&M began the season 12-3, a start that included a victory over sixth-ranked Florida as the Aggies appeared to be the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference. But less than a week after downing the Gators, the season ended because of COVID-19.
The Aggies (18-8) made up for lost time Saturday with a dominating performance to advance to the Sweet 16 in Orlando, Florida. A&M easily won the doubles point, losing only one game on the top two lines. A&M and OU split first-set victories in singles with the Aggies getting a victory from third-ranked Hady Habib on the second line. A&M gradually took control with two solid straight-set victories from fifth-ranked senior Valentine Vacherot on the top line and 100th-ranked junior Noah Schachter on the fourth line.
“I thought our guys played at a pretty high level today and stepped up when they needed to in the important moment of matches,” A&M coach Steve Denton said.
It started in doubles as eighth-ranked seniors Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson breezed to 6-0 victory over 25th-ranked Mark Mandlik and Max Stewart 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. A&M’s No. 65 sophomore Pierce Rollins and Vacherot quickly followed by finishing off Jake Van Emburgh and Alex Martinez 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for a 1-0 team lead.
“We played lights out in the doubles on the first two courts,” Denton said, adding that it’s been awhile since the top two lines were that dominating. “I thought that set the tone for the day.”
Oklahoma (11-15) put itself in position early in singles to make it a lengthy battle, but Vacherot and Habib both came up with key breaks.
“I think once we got ourselves breaking back on serve at 1 and [2], I kind of felt like then we were able to kind of push ourselves a little bit,” Denton said.
Habib gave A&M a 2-0 lead with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory over 70th-ranked Mason Beiler in a high-profile matchup. Beiler clinched OU’s 4-3 victory over A&M two years ago with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) victory over Schachter.
“I didn’t really try to think about [two years ago] too much,” Habib said. “I tried to stay in the moment and just try to get a jump on my opponent from the beginning, and I just found my game and started playing well towards the end of the second set.”
Schachter made sure this year’s match wasn’t as exciting with a 7-5, 6-4 workmanlike victory over Nathan Han to clinch the victory.
“Great for Noah, he was the last guy on the court [two years ago] and had a bunch of match points and didn’t get it done,” Denton said. “But he’s learned a lot from that.”
Saturday, though, wasn’t about beating OU for revenge, Denton said.
“The team has obviously moved on,” Denton said. “We were more disappointed honestly about getting shut down last year. So this is kind of another opportunity, and our guys did a good job I think of putting that behind them, staying in the present today, not getting ahead of ourselves and competed really hard. I don’t know if they thought about it much. I didn’t. This is a new team, a new season, new circumstances.”
What concerned Denton was the playing conditions.
“The wind was swirling about,” Denton said. “It’s terrible to play in these conditions because nobody plays well. It’s just really who kind of guts it out and handles it a little bit better, and we were able to do that today.”
Vacherot, the SEC player of the year, led the way with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over 86th-ranked Jake Van Emburgh, giving him the school record for dual-match singles victories with a career record of 86-20, breaking a tie with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).
“It is amazing of course,” Vacherot said. “We know how big of a program A&M tennis is. Breaking the singles record is just such an honor for me, but I just try my best to help the team win. I am going to try to do it for four or five more matches.”
•
NOTES — A&M will play either No. 9 Central Florida and Mississippi State in the Sweet 16 at 6 p.m. May 17 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. ... A&M reached the Sweet 16 for the 15th time. ... Denton thought his team played more relaxed in singles knowing it had that doubles point in its back pocket. Two years ago, OU won the doubles point.
No. 8 Texas A&M 4, Oklahoma 1
Mitchell Tennis Center
Singles
No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. #86 Jake Van Emburgh, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Hady Habib, A&M, def. #70 Mason Beiler, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; No. 30 Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, vs. Alex Martinez, 6-7 (2-7), 5-6, DNF; No. 100 Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Nathan Han, 7-5, 6-4; Justin Schlageter, OU, def. No. 122 Pierce Rollins, 7-5, 7-5; Raphael Perot, A&M, vs. Welsh Hotard, 3-6, 6-2, 4-3, DNF
Doubles
No. 8 Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. No. 25 Mark Mandlik/Max Stewart, 6-0; No. 65 Rollins/Vacherot, A&M, def. Van Emburgh/Martinez, 6-1; No. 86 Habib/Schachter, A&M, vs. Han/Beiler, 2-4, DNF
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,5,1,4)