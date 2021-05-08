No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team puts away Oklahoma 4-1 to reach Sweet 16

Saturday, though, wasn’t about beating OU for revenge, Denton said.

“The team has obviously moved on,” Denton said. “We were more disappointed honestly about getting shut down last year. So this is kind of another opportunity, and our guys did a good job I think of putting that behind them, staying in the present today, not getting ahead of ourselves and competed really hard. I don’t know if they thought about it much. I didn’t. This is a new team, a new season, new circumstances.”

What concerned Denton was the playing conditions.

“The wind was swirling about,” Denton said. “It’s terrible to play in these conditions because nobody plays well. It’s just really who kind of guts it out and handles it a little bit better, and we were able to do that today.”

Vacherot, the SEC player of the year, led the way with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over 86th-ranked Jake Van Emburgh, giving him the school record for dual-match singles victories with a career record of 86-20, breaking a tie with Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).