No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Florida in SEC semifinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team couldn’t hold off top-seeded and top-ranked Florida on Thursday, falling 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals at the Billingsley Tennis Center.
A&M (16-8) won a tight doubles point 2-1, but Florida (20-1) showed off its depth in singles by winning four of the six matches.
Fourth-ranked Valentine Vacherot tied a school record with his 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 3 Duarte Vale at No. 1 singles. Vacherot improved to 85-20 in dual-match singles, tying A&M’s record for wins set by Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).
Florida will face second-seeded Tennessee in the title match at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Florida 4, Texas A&M 3
SEC semifinals Thursday at the Billingsley Tennis Center, Fayetteville, Ark.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (3) Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4; 2. (6) Sam Riffice, UF, def. (5) Hady Habib 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 3. (42) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (14) Andy Andrade 6-4, 7-6 (5); 4. (56) Blaise Bicknell, UF, def. (98) Noah Schachter 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; 5. Ben Shelton, UF, def. (123) Pierce Rollins 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0; 6. (104) Josh Goodger, UF, def. Raphael Perot 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
(A&M wins doubles point)
1. (6) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (25) Johannes Ingildsen/Will Grant 6-4; 2. (70) Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Vale/Goodger 6-3; 3. (15) Riffice/Shelton, UF, def. Pranav Kumar/Schachter 6-2
Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S6, S1, S2, S5, S3, S4* (*clinched team victory)
Records: Florida (20-1); A&M (16-8)
ITA rankings: No. 1 Florida; No. 8 A&M