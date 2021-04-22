 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Florida in SEC semifinals
0 comments

No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Florida in SEC semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team couldn’t hold off top-seeded and top-ranked Florida on Thursday, falling 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

A&M (16-8) won a tight doubles point 2-1, but Florida (20-1) showed off its depth in singles by winning four of the six matches.

Fourth-ranked Valentine Vacherot tied a school record with his 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 3 Duarte Vale at No. 1 singles. Vacherot improved to 85-20 in dual-match singles, tying A&M’s record for wins set by Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).

Florida will face second-seeded Tennessee in the title match at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Florida 4, Texas A&M 3

SEC semifinals Thursday at the Billingsley Tennis Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (3) Duarte Vale 6-2, 6-4; 2. (6) Sam Riffice, UF, def. (5) Hady Habib 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 3. (42) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. (14) Andy Andrade 6-4, 7-6 (5); 4. (56) Blaise Bicknell, UF, def. (98) Noah Schachter 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; 5. Ben Shelton, UF, def. (123) Pierce Rollins 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0; 6. (104) Josh Goodger, UF, def. Raphael Perot 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

(A&M wins doubles point)

1. (6) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. (25) Johannes Ingildsen/Will Grant 6-4; 2. (70) Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Vale/Goodger 6-3; 3. (15) Riffice/Shelton, UF, def. Pranav Kumar/Schachter 6-2

Order of finish: D3, D2, D1, S6, S1, S2, S5, S3, S4* (*clinched team victory)

Records: Florida (20-1); A&M (16-8)

ITA rankings: No. 1 Florida; No. 8 A&M

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert