No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls to top-ranked Florida in SEC semifinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team couldn’t hold off top-seeded and top-ranked Florida on Thursday, falling 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

A&M (16-8) won a tight doubles point 2-1, but Florida (20-1) showed off its depth in singles by winning four of the six matches.

Fourth-ranked Valentine Vacherot tied a school record with his 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 3 Duarte Vale at No. 1 singles. Vacherot improved to 85-20 in dual-match singles, tying A&M’s record for wins set by Kimmio Alkio (1982-86) and Greg Hill (1982-85).

Florida will face second-seeded Tennessee in the title match at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Florida 4, Texas A&M 3

SEC semifinals Thursday at the Billingsley Tennis Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)